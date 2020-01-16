P-Bruins Sign Martin Ouellette to AHL Contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, January 16, that the team has signed goaltender Martin Ouellette to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Ouellette, a native of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, has appeared in 24 games in the ECHL this season with the Atlanta Gladiators and Utah Grizzlies. Since joining the Grizzlies in December, Ouellette has appeared in 14 games, recording a .924 save percentage paired with a 2.11 goals against average.

A seventh-round selection (184th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ouellette was named December's Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Month earlier this season. During the month of December, Ouellette won all eight games he appeared in, recording a .943 save percentage and 1.48 GAA.

He has appeared in 27 AHL games during his career, recording a .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA with two shutouts. His most recent stint in the AHL came during the 2018-19 season when he appeared in six games for the Syracuse Crunch, recording a .939 save percentage and 1.61 GAA.

