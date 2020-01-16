P-Bruins Sign Martin Ouellette to AHL Contract
January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, January 16, that the team has signed goaltender Martin Ouellette to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Ouellette, a native of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, has appeared in 24 games in the ECHL this season with the Atlanta Gladiators and Utah Grizzlies. Since joining the Grizzlies in December, Ouellette has appeared in 14 games, recording a .924 save percentage paired with a 2.11 goals against average.
A seventh-round selection (184th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ouellette was named December's Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Month earlier this season. During the month of December, Ouellette won all eight games he appeared in, recording a .943 save percentage and 1.48 GAA.
He has appeared in 27 AHL games during his career, recording a .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA with two shutouts. His most recent stint in the AHL came during the 2018-19 season when he appeared in six games for the Syracuse Crunch, recording a .939 save percentage and 1.61 GAA.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2020
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- P-Bruins Sign Martin Ouellette to AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- Matteo Gennaro Recalled from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comtois, Lundestrom Reassigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Corrado Expanding ESE Hockey to Toronto - Belleville Senators
- NHL Veteran Winger Chris Stewart Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Barracuda Thrash Eagles, Finish Homestand with 7-2 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Reach Season't Halfway Mark with Third Straight Win - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Upended in 7-2 Loss at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Drop Midweek Tilt against San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Moose Work OT to Stop Belleville - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Turn Back Wolves in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Denied in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Soar Past Penguins 5-2 Behind Kero's Hat Trick - Texas Stars
- Sens Fall in Overtime to Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Morgan Frost Scores Twice in Offensive Explosion - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Slip Past Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Stalled by Stars, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.