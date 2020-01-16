Moose Work OT to Stop Belleville

The Manitoba Moose (19-23-0-0) claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Belleville Senators (23-13-3-1) on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place.

With 5:08 gone in the first period, Josh Norris opened the scoring for Belleville with a power play goal to give the Senators the 1-0 advantage. With just 29 seconds remaining in the frame, Manitoba answered as Leon Gawanke set up Logan Shaw who capitalized on the man advantage and tied the game 1-1. Just 18 seconds later, Michael Spacek made a slick pass and found Cameron Schilling who netted his fifth of the season to give Manitoba the 2-1 lead.

With 3:20 gone in the second period, Joseph LaBate scored for the Senators and tied the game 2-2. With 8:27 remaining in the second, Manitoba had their best scoring chance of the frame from C.J. Suess on a breakaway opportunity, however he was unable to capitalize.

During the third period, Manitoba tested Belleville's netminder Filip Gustavsson with 14 shots on net. Neither club was able to gain the lead in the third frame and the game was decided in extra time. Just over three minutes into overtime, Michael Spacek tucked Johnathan Kovacevic's rebound behind Gustavsson to secure Manitoba's 3-2 overtime victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose remain undefeated in overtime this season collecting a victory in all four of their extra time decisions

In notching a goal and an assist in tonight's matchup, Spacek posted his second multi-point game of the season

Spacek has tallied two overtime goals throughout his AHL career

Cameron Schilling is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A) What's Next?

The Moose will host the Laval Rocket on Saturday, Jan. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday's matchup is Manitoba's Follow your Dreams game. Players will showcase limited edition indigenized jerseys during the matchup. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

