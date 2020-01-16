Condors Host Colorado with Bobbleheads, $2 Beer, and $1 Hot Dogs

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. with Cooper Marody bobblehead giveaway, $2 Bud Light Seltzer & Michelob Ultra, and $1 hot dogs. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, OR one per household will receive a guitar-playing Cooper Marody bobblehead presented by Eyewitness News, 107.9 KUZZ, Bud Light Seltzer, and Michelob Ultra. Enjoy $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission and $1 hot dogs. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.

CLUB ROOM

Pot roast

Roasted potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Salad

Rolls

Cake

TAP ROOM

Open face pot roast sandwich

Mashed potatoes

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes | Google Play

TOMORROW

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles play game five of an eight-game season series. It is the first time Colorado has been in Bakersfield since the Condors eliminated the Eagles in Game 4 of their 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs first round series. Bakersfield is 1-3-0 in four games against the Eagles on the year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors six-game home point streak was snapped on Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Iowa. D Logan Day scored for the second straight game and D Evan Bouchard notched a power-play goal in the loss. Both of the Condors goals came via the man advantage.

Colorado began a four-game road trip with a 7-2 loss in San Jose on Wednesday. C Shane Bowers opened the scoring for the Eagles.

BOUCHARD BOOMING

D Evan Bouchard recent run of offense has vaulted him among the league leaders. Among rookies, the 20-year old is 12th in scoring with 23 points (7g-16a) in 36 games. He is also 12th among all AHL d-men in scoring. His seven goals is tops among AHL rookie d-men and his 91 shots are fifth among rookies.

POWER-FULL

The Condors power play has climbed to eighth in the AHL at 20.7%. Over the last four games, the team has converted on 8/14 (57.1%) man advantage chances. RW Josh Currie leads the way with six power-play goals and LW Tyler Benson has 15 power-play points (3g-12a).

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month of the season for the Condors with 13 games and so far the team owns a 4-2-0 mark through six games. Beginning against Colorado, the Condors will play six games in nine nights leading into the AHL All-Star Break.

CONDORS NOTES

D Evan Bouchard is on a four-game point streak (2g-4a)... LW Joe Gambardella has assists in four straight games... D Logan Day has goals in two straight games (2g-1a)... C Markus Granlund has four points in a three-game streak (2g-2a)... Bakersfield is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.

EAGLES NOTES

Colorado has dropped two straight following a 12-game point streak which saw the team gather 21 of a possible 24 points (9-0-3) from Dec. 7 - Jan. 10... G Hunter Miska is 13th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.50 GAA... D Jacob MacDonald is 8th among d-men in scoring with 24 points (6g-18a).

TRANSACTIONS

1/14 - D Vincent Desharnais recalled from Wichita

1/14 - G Dylan Wells assigned to Wichita

AROUND THE DIVISION

San Jose (7th) @ Iowa (2nd - central)

Stockton (2nd) @ Ontario (5th)

Tucson (1st) @ San Diego (6th)

SAVE MONEY WITH A CONDORS HAT TRICK PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.