NHL Veteran Winger Chris Stewart Loaned to Phantoms

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Chris Stewart to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and recalled forward Joel Farabee from Lehigh Valley.

Stewart, 32, is in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers organization and has played in 16 games and tallied one assist and 21 penalty minutes this season. He signed a one-year contract with the Flyers after starting the season on a Professional Try-Out.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Stewart is in his 13th professional season after he was originally drafted in the first round (#18 overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran forward has played 668 games in his career, spending time with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers. He has totaled 322 points on 160 goals and 162 assists to go along with 750 penalty minutes.

Stewart last played in an AHL game on October 21, 2009 for the Lake Erie Monsters. Overall he has played 103 AHL games with the Lake Erie Monsters and Albany River Rats and posted 31 goals and 27 assists for 58 points and 120 penalty minutes.

Farabee, 19, is playing in his first full season of professional hockey and has played in four games for Lehigh Valley this season and has tallied three goals and one assist. He made his pro debut on October 11, 2019 and scored a highlight reel goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Farabee has notched a point in every game he's played for the Phantoms. He was recalled by the Flyers on October 20 and made his NHL debut October 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Farabee has played 37 games for Philadelphia this season and has registered three goals and nine assists for 12 points and 37 penalty minutes.

A native of Cicero, New York, Farabee was drafted in the first round (#18 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to turning pro, he played a year of college hockey for the University of Boston. In 37 games for the Terriers during their 2018-19 season, He totaled 36 points including 17 goals and 19 assists. Farabee also spent time on the U.S National Development Team where he was a part of a gold medal winning team at the 2017 World U18 Championships in Slovakia. He was also a part of two silver medal winning teams at the 2018 World U18 Championships in Russia and the 2019 World Junior Championships in Canada.

