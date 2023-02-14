Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Joseph Nardi to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Joseph Nardi

Forward

Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L

Nardi, 25, appeared in four contests with the Moose this season, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Nardi has also suited up in 36 games for Toledo this season and tallied 20 points (4G, 16A) through those contests.

The Moose return home to face the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

