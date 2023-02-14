Intensity, Urgency Picking up with Penguins Taking on Three Division Foes this Week

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 10 - PENGUINS 3 at Providence 4 (SO)

In the first game of a back-to-back, home-and-home set, the Penguins fell short in a seven-round shootout against the division-leading Bruins. Tyler Sikura and Valtteri Puustinen scored power-play goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Jon Lizotte earned his first tally of the season.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence went head-to-head again with the P-Bruins barely pulling out the win again. Puustinen found the back of the net during a man advantage in the first period, but Providence countered with a trio of power-play goals. The Bruins notched the game-winner with 6:09 left in regulation, followed by a power-play empty netter.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears square off for the 11th time this season, but the first time in over a month. Hershey has lost to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton five times, more than any other team in the league.

Saturday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

After a rare Friday off, the first of six remaining matchups between the Penguins and Phantoms takes place at PPL Center. Lehigh Valley has caught fire recently, winning eight of its last 10 games. All-Star forward Tyson Foerster posted four goals in his last two games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Sunday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

With both the Penguins and Islanders currently on the outside looking in at an air-tight Atlantic Division playoff race, Sunday afternoon's matinée has a lot hanging in the balance. The Pens have emerged victorious in each of its last two meetings against the Isles, but the season series is even at 2-2-0-0.

Ice Chips

- Valtteri Puustinen has 10 power-play goals, leading the Atlantic Division and placing him third in the AHL.

- Dating back to last season, Puustinen now has six goals in his last six games against Providence.

- Alex Nylander has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last 12 games.

- Tyler Sikura has 10 points (2G-8A) in his last 11 games.

- Jamie Devane returned from injury on Saturday, playing his first game since Jan. 20.

- Wednesday is Taylor Gauthier's 22nd birthday.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 .713

2. Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 .691

3. Charlotte 46 26 16 2 2 56 .609

4. Lehigh Valley 46 24 17 3 2 53 .576

5. Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 .576

6. Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 .500

7. Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 .500

8. PENGUINS 46 20 20 2 4 46 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 45 19 20 39

Valtteri Puustinen 46 18 18 36

Drake Caggiula 41 9 23 32

Filip Hållander 30 8 19 27

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski^ 21 9-7-4 2.31 .920 1

Taylor Gauthier* 11 5-2-1 2.44 .914 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 15 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 18 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 19 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

n/a

