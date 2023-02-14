Condors Charity Golf Classic One Month Away

The Condors Charity Golf Classic, presented by Grapevine MSP, is only one month away.

Registration is still open for singles and foursomes, so secure your spot while you still can! Sponsorship opportunities are available too.

All foursomes will be paired with a Condors coach or player for a day of fun, birdies, and laughs, all while raising money for the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). Win great prizes and enjoy the day interacting with your favorite players!

WHO: Bakersfield Condors coaches and players

WHAT: Charity Golf Classic

WHERE: Rio Bravo Country Club

WHEN: Monday, March 13 with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. (registration / lunch beginning at 11 a.m.)

COST: $150 per person or $600 per foursome

Presented by Grapevine MSP

Sponsored by Wired Integrations, Kenai Drilling,

Alta One Credit Union, and Covenant Coffee

Interested in partnering with the Condors for this event? We have great sponsorship opportunities available. Contact Rebecca Wendler at RWendler@BakersfieldCondors.comfor more information.

