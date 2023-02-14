Condors Charity Golf Classic One Month Away
February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors Charity Golf Classic, presented by Grapevine MSP, is only one month away.
Registration is still open for singles and foursomes, so secure your spot while you still can! Sponsorship opportunities are available too.
All foursomes will be paired with a Condors coach or player for a day of fun, birdies, and laughs, all while raising money for the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). Win great prizes and enjoy the day interacting with your favorite players!
WHO: Bakersfield Condors coaches and players
WHAT: Charity Golf Classic
WHERE: Rio Bravo Country Club
WHEN: Monday, March 13 with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. (registration / lunch beginning at 11 a.m.)
COST: $150 per person or $600 per foursome
Presented by Grapevine MSP
Sponsored by Wired Integrations, Kenai Drilling,
Alta One Credit Union, and Covenant Coffee
Interested in partnering with the Condors for this event? We have great sponsorship opportunities available. Contact Rebecca Wendler at RWendler@BakersfieldCondors.comfor more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2023
- Condors Charity Golf Classic One Month Away - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads to Host Annual Charity Game this Sunday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gerard and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Hit the Road against Penguins, Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Return Home for Weekend Series against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Bruins Buzz - February 14 - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Recall Joe Snively - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Prepare for Four Games in Six Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 19 - Rochester Americans
- Hunt, Meyers Return to Avalanche, Eagles Sign Cutler to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Intensity, Urgency Picking up with Penguins Taking on Three Division Foes this Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Vecchione Re-Signs, Inks Two-Year AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, February 14 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- $1 Beers, $1 Hot Dogs Available at Two Upcoming Home Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #49 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.