Hunt, Meyers Return to Avalanche, Eagles Sign Cutler to PTO

February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt and forward Ben Meyers have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (6) and points (20), as his 20 points are also good for fifth on the team's roster. Meyers returns to the NHL where he has netted one goal in 28 games this season, in addition to the three goals and five assists he has produced in the AHL. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have signed forward Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout agreement.

Cutler most recently skated with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, where he has generated 10 goals and 11 assists in 22 games. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center has also appeared in nine AHL contests this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Belleville Senators. Cutler spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with the Abbotsford Canucks, notching two goals and six assists in 36 games.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

