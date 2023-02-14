Roadrunners Return Home for Weekend Series against Henderson

February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host the Henderson Silver Knights for a pair of games at the Tucson Arena Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. The weekend series with the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights marks the Roadrunners only two home games in the month of February.

Tucson will open the two-game series on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with the fan-favorite Youth Jersey Giveaway Night Presented by DentalPros, with the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under receiving a White Kachina Roadrunners Jersey. Saturday also represents the Roadrunners fourth game this season to be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson. In addition, a Postgame Party will be held at the Dillinger Brewing Taproom on 4th Avenue after the contest. The Roadrunners also thank the Arizona Daily Star for their promotional support of Saturday's game.

Sunday's series finale is Kids Day Presented by Stantec, with all Kids 12 and under receiving a free ticket to the game at the Tucson Arena Box Office with a paying adult on game day. All Kids 12 and under will also receive a free Kids Workbook courtesy of Stantec, with Roadrunners Captain Adam Cracknell appearing in video messages throughout the game with hints and tips for completing items in the workbook. Immediately following the 4:00 p.m. contest, the team will host a Post-Game Open Skate for all ages featuring a free skate rental and select Tucson Roadrunners players joining fans on the ice.

Over the weekend, Roadrunners players will arrive at the Tucson Arena wearing special ties, and the team will wear specialty Warm-Up jerseys prior to both games with Henderson in celebration of Black History Month. Roadrunners forward Boko Imama oversaw the design of both the ties and Warm-Up Jerseys, after the 26-year-old led last February's "Enough Is Enough" Campaign. Fans can also purchase ties for $50 with bid to win opportunities for the Warm-Up Jerseys beginning this week, as all proceeds will benefit the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

