Gerard and Millman Join Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Charlie Gerard from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

Gerard, 27, is tied for the team lead with Reading's Max Newton with 22 goals this season. He has scored 22-22-44 with the Royals while also having played in four games with the Phantoms in October and November. The Minnesota State product from Rocky River, Ohio suited up in 55 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 6-6-12 while also playing in eight games with Readiong where he scored 2-2-24.

Millman, 21, has played in 41 games with the Royals this season scoring 7-17-24. Last year, he played in 12 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-1-1 while also playing in 36 games with Reading where he scored 8-7-15.

The Flyers' fourth-round selection in 2019 from London, Ontario has played in 25 career games with the Phantoms from 2020-23 scoring 0-4-4.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action tonight and tomorrow in a two-game series at the Charlotte Checkers.

