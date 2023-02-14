Vecchione Re-Signs, Inks Two-Year AHL Deal

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Mike Vecchione has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract that begins next season, keeping Vecchione a member of the Chocolate and White through the 2024-25 campaign. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

"I'm incredibly honored to be part of this organization for another two seasons," said Vecchione. "It's all about winning here, and when I first stepped into this building it felt like home. Coming into this year, we've been one of the top teams all season, and that just makes hockey fun. A championship is something that I want to accomplish at this level, and I want to do it here in Hershey. I'm just so excited to continue being a Bear."

Vecchione, 29, has posted 36 points (14g, 22a) in 45 games this season with Hershey to rank third on the team in scoring. The alternate captain paces the Bears with five game-winning goals this season, and he's tied for the team lead in power play points with 12 (4g, 8a). He collected his 200th career AHL point with a helper on Jan. 25 at Lehigh Valley. Additionally, Vecchione was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, earning his first career all-star bid. He posted two assists in the AHL All-Star Challenge in Laval, leading the Atlantic Division to the championship game of the 3-on-3 tournament.

The native of Saugus, Mass. is in his second season with Hershey, posting a career-best 44 points (16g, 28a) last year, leading the Bears in scoring. He also appeared in one game for the Capitals during the 2021-22 campaign, making his Washington debut on Mar. 18, 2022 at Carolina.

"We're thrilled to retain Mike Vecchione as a member of the Chocolate and White for the next two seasons," said Helmer. "He's been a great addition to our team since joining the organization last season. He's a key part of our offensive attack and a leader in the locker room, and we look forward to his continued success in Hershey."

In his AHL career, Vecchione has collected 204 points (90g, 114a) in 315 games with Lehigh Valley, San Antonio, Colorado, and Hershey. He's also played in three career NHL games with Philadelphia and Washington.

Vecchione and the Bears return to action on Wednesday as the club visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the final time this season. The puck is set to drop from Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:05 p.m., and the game airs on AHLTV and the Highmark Bears Radio Network.

