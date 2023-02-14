Detroit Recalls Jakub Vrana from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled left wing Jakub Vrana from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Vrana skated in 17 games for the Griffins from Dec. 28-Feb. 11, totaling six goals, five assists and a minus-two rating. He is currently on a six-game point streak (4-4-8), which is the longest run by a Griffin this season. Vrana also has points in eight of his last nine appearances (6-4-10). Vrana will return to Detroit and will look to compete in his first NHL contest since Oct. 15.

Vrana has amassed 189 points (98-91-189) and 85 penalty minutes in 323 games throughout parts of seven NHL seasons. The Prague, Czechia, native has competed with the Red Wings since the 2020-21 season and has totaled 32 points (22-10-32) in 39 games, which includes two points (1-1-2) in as many outings this campaign. Vrana has seen action in just two NHL outings this season due to entering the NHL/NHL Player's Association Player Assistance Program on Oct. 19 and returning to available status on Dec. 16. The 26-year-old helped the Washington Capitals lift the Stanley Cup in 2017-18 when he bagged 27 points (13-14-27) in 73 regular-season games. Vrana was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals.

