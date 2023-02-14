Capitals Recall Joe Snively

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Snively has recorded one assist in six games with Washington this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season. In 12 games in 2021-22, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games. In 18 career NHL games with the Capitals, Snively has recorded eight points (4g, 4a).

In 13 games with Hershey this season, Snively has recorded eight points (5g, 3a). The 5'9", 179-pound forward ranks tied for fifth on the Bears in power-play goals and seventh in points per game (0.62). Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals. During the 2020-21 season, Snively registered 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 132 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 94 points (40g, 54a).

Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington's Little Caps program.

