Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 19

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 19 when the Amerks take on the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday's game will feature a total Kids Takeover, where youth fans will have the opportunity to serve in various game-day roles, such as public address announcer, in-game host, off-ice official, honorary coach and equipment manager, while one lucky fan will have the chance to join Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens to call the day's action from the broadcast booth.

All kids' tickets (ages 3-12, no ticket required for 2 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo, balloon animals and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 1,000 kids will receive an Amerks-branded fidget spinner and 5,000 drawstring bags will also be distributed, courtesy of NY 529.

A variety of kids meal options are available for the game. For just $8, the meal includes your choice of an entrée, French fries, cookie and choice of juice. Kids meals can be purchased at the Alcove stands on the main concourse.

It's also a 3-2-1 Weekend game, meaning draft beers, hot dogs and popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price $3, $2 and $1, respectively.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be joined by many of his mascot friends to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

