Monsters' Win Streak Continues With 2-1 Victory Over Amerks
February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-20-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Owen Sillinger scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 13:51 off feeds from Samuel Knazko and Trey Fix-Wolansky putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rochester's Sean Malone recorded a tally at 2:29 of the second period, but Josh Dunne notched a marker at 4:30 assisted by Cole Clayton sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-1. The Monsters held off the Amerks in the third stanza securing the win with a final score of 2-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Rochester's Malcolm Subban stopped 22 shots in defeat.
The Monsters hit the road for a three-in-three beginning against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, February 17, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 ROC 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 0/4 4/4 10 min / 5 inf ROC 34 0/4 4/4 20 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 33 1 10-9-3 ROC Subban L 22 2 11-9-1 Cleveland Record: 20-20-3-2, 6th North Division Rochester Record: 22-19-2-1, 5th North Division
