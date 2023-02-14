Checkers Take First Of Two Against Lehigh Valley

The Checkers put themselves back in the win column Tuesday night, taking down the Phantoms by a 3-2 score.

Zac Dalpe found the back of the net late in the first to open the scoring and then set up Cam Morrison in the early stages of the second to push the home side on top, and the Checkers took a stranglehold on the lead from that point on.

The Phantoms would put up a fight, finding the scoresheet quickly in response to Charlotte's second goal, but Henry Bowlby extended his squad's advantage by cleaning up a rebound on the rush early in the third.

That would ultimately prove to be the difference for Charlotte, as Lehigh Valley struck once more late in the contest with an extra attacker on the ice to narrow the advantage back to one. Backstopped by Alex Lyon and his 20 saves, the Checkers held firm, however, and picked up a pivotal division win.

QUOTES

Geordie Kinnear on the game

I thought to be honest there were some really good pockets. I thought some pockets for both teams, the puck was bouncing a lot, but I thought there were contributions up and down the lineup, which was important. All four lines were going. It was just one of those games that it seemed the puck was bouncing a lot, but I'm proud of the effort. We want to make sure we finish the day right and get after it tomorrow.

Kinnear on getting the first goal

If you look at the last two games we took penalties and it's in the back of our net and we're chasing the game off the hop. We wanted a better start tonight and we got it.

Kinnear on Cam Morrison

He's still here. He's been in and out of the lineup but he's put the work in. He plays direct, he's on it and, we haven't talked about it in a long time, but you need depth and he's provided depth for us. He's waited patiently for his turn and he obviously had a positive impact. I really liked that line with Sourds, Dalps and Mo tonight. I thought they had a lot of positive impact on the game.

Kinnear on Dalpe getting to second on the franchise's all-time goals list

That's what he does. He scores goals. He's an older player now but he's got the passion he did as a young kid. He's just continued to get better. I bet if you asked what's the most important thing, it's that W tonight. Milestones will come when we have team success.

Cam Morrison on the win

I just thought we stuck with it all game. The puck was bouncing a bit, and we found a way to get two points in a big game.

Morrison on waiting to get back in the lineup

I just focus on the little details in practice and focus on getting better when I'm not in the lineup, so when I do get back in the lineup I can kind of show what I've got. We've got a great group and a good squad too, so it's more about the team.

Morrison on playing with Zac Dalpe

He's just such a great leader and he helps us younger guys get through the season. He makes it easy for us to play with him. He's a great player.

NOTES

The Checkers improved to 15-5-1 since Dec. 22 ... The teams went a combined 0-for-9 on the power play ... Morrison had sat out six of the Checkers' last seven games as a healthy extra ... Dalpe moved into second place on the Checkers' all-time goals list with 105. He trails only Zach Boychuk (124) ... Dalpe has more assists this season (10 in 29 games) than all of last season (nine in 68 games) ... Bolwby scored for the second consecutive game ... Charlotte is now 2-3-0 against Lehigh Valley this season ... Checkers scratches included forward Ethan Keppen, defenseman Calle Sjalin and goaltender J-F Berube.

