$1 Beers, $1 Hot Dogs Available at Two Upcoming Home Games

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are excited to host "Dollar Days", a new concession promotion, at two upcoming home games, featuring $1 beers and $1 hot dogs at Total Mortgage Arena courtesy of Evolution Gaming.

Each deal will be available throughout the concourse on Thursday, Feb. 23rd against the Belleville Senators and Thursday, Mar. 2nd against the Providence Bruins, beginning when doors open at 6 p.m. and running through the conclusion of the second intermission. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of this great offer as gameday concession pricing for those items at Total Mortgage Arena has never been more affordable.

16 oz. cans available for just $1 include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, Corona, and Heineken. Total Mortgage Arena is also a proud supplier of Hummel-brand hot dogs.

For tickets, please click here or visit the Yale New Haven Health Box Office located at 600 Main Street in Bridgeport.

