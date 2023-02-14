Bruins Buzz - February 14
February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
FIVE STRAIGHT
The Providence Bruins began February on a tear, winning five straight games. Last week, the team earned two victories against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In Friday's contest, Georgii Merkulov scored two straight goals, including the game-tying tally with 1:33 remaining in regulation, as the P-Bruins earned a 4-3 win in a shootout in front of the home crowd. On Saturday, Merkulov scored the game-winning goal on the power play to lift the squad to a 3-1 victory on the road.
MERKY MAGIC
Georgii Merkulov is playing his best hockey of the season and was rewarded for it. The Ryazan, Russia, native was named the AHL's Player of the Week after posting three goals and two assists in the two conests last weekend. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has goals in five straight games and seven in as many contests. He has also notched game-winning goals in four out of the last five games.
COACH ON MERKULOV
"The biggest growth in his game has been his committment to play all three zones. It has translated into the offensive zone. He's getting results because he's playing the right way. He is putting the time in, he's a student of the game, and he works. He is a great lesson for all of our guys. We're proud of him and lucky to have him." - Head Coach Ryan Mougenel
UP NEXT
The Providence Bruins play three games in three days this weekend. On Friday (7:05 P.M.) and Sunday (3:05 P.M.), the contests come at home against the Springfield Thunderbirds, while Saturday's matchup with the Wolf Pack is on the road (7:00 P.M.).
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Merkulov (14)
Assists: Carrick (22)
Points: Merkulov (35)
+/-: Koppanen (+11)
PIM: Abate (62)
GAA: Keyser (1.98)
Save %: Bussi (.934)
Wins: Bussi (14)
TEAM STATS
RECORD: 29-9-7-2
DIVISON RANK: 1st Atlantic
GOALS FOR: 142
GOALS AGAINST: 121
PP: 18.0% (35/194)
PK: 81.9% (34/188)
TOP SCORER: Merkulov (14-21-35)
