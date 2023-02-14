Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in First School Day Game of the Season
February 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets on Wednesday morning in a Divisional matchup. This will be the fourth of six matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on January 3rd when the Marlies won 5-4 in overtime. Currently, Toronto has won all three previous matchups.
Toronto heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday, improving to 32-12-2-1 for the season. While Utica is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Laval Rocket on Saturday falling to a 27-17-5-2 record. Currently both teams sit atop the North Division standings with Toronto in first place and Utica in second respectively.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 54 points (17G, 37A), and Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals with 20. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads the way with 36 points (16A, 20A).
Puck drop is at 11:00am on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in First School Day Game of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Detroit Recalls Jakub Vrana from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Charity Golf Classic One Month Away - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads to Host Annual Charity Game this Sunday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gerard and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Hit the Road against Penguins, Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Return Home for Weekend Series against Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Bruins Buzz - February 14 - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Recall Joe Snively - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Prepare for Four Games in Six Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kids Day Game Presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 19 - Rochester Americans
- Hunt, Meyers Return to Avalanche, Eagles Sign Cutler to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Intensity, Urgency Picking up with Penguins Taking on Three Division Foes this Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Vecchione Re-Signs, Inks Two-Year AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, February 14 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- $1 Beers, $1 Hot Dogs Available at Two Upcoming Home Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #49 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in First School Day Game of the Season
- Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose to Complete Suspended Game
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back
- Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee