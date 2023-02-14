Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in First School Day Game of the Season

The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets on Wednesday morning in a Divisional matchup. This will be the fourth of six matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on January 3rd when the Marlies won 5-4 in overtime. Currently, Toronto has won all three previous matchups.

Toronto heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday, improving to 32-12-2-1 for the season. While Utica is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Laval Rocket on Saturday falling to a 27-17-5-2 record. Currently both teams sit atop the North Division standings with Toronto in first place and Utica in second respectively.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 54 points (17G, 37A), and Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals with 20. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads the way with 36 points (16A, 20A).

Puck drop is at 11:00am on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

