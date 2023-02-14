Amerks Come Up Short In Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) -The Rochester Americans (22-19-2-1) tied Tuesday night's contest early in the second period but were unable to generate any other offense as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Cleveland Monsters (20-20-3-2) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Forward Sean Malone scored his 10th goal of the season from Michael Mersch and Joseph Cecconi for the Amerks, who have a 1-2-1-0 record through the first four games of the season-series with the Monsters.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (11-9-1) made his 21st appearance of the season and stopped 22 shots in his third consecutive start.

Owen Sillinger recorded his second goal and fourth point (2+2) in his last three games and seventh marker of the season overall while Josh Dunne pushed his point streak to three games (2+1). Cleveland, which have won three of its last four games and six of its previous eight, have a 3-0-1-0 record this season against the Amerks.

Netminder Jet Greaves (10-9-3) turned aside 33 of the 34 shots he faced to improve his record to 10-9-1 in 24 appearances this season. Greaves is 2-0-0 in two games versus Rochester this season, allowing four goals and showing a .939 save percentage.

Just over two minutes after the Amerks tied the game at one 2:29 into the second period, Cleveland responded to reclaim its one-goal advantage.

The Monsters forced a face-off to the left of Subban. After winning the draw back to the left point for Cole Clayton, Dunne went immediately to the net to provide a screen on the Amerks netminder. Clayton fired a shot through traffic and the puck glanced off Dunne before pinballing into the net for his 12th of the season.

Rochester tried to find the equalizer over the final 15 minutes of the second period, and despite registering 16 shots and drawing a pair of penalties, the game remained 2-1 in favor of the home club.

During the final period, the Amerks again forced the Monsters to take two more infractions in the first half of the stanza but could not capitalize on the man-advantage.

The Amerks then took four penalties of their own, two of which resulted in giving Cleveland a 4-on-3 advantage for 1:24, but the score stayed intact for the final minute of play.

After the fourth successful clear, Subban was summoned to bench for the extra attacker, but Rochester was unable to force overtime as they fell, 2-1.

Six minutes into the first period, Cleveland had the puck inside the Amerks zone. As Samuel Knazko drifted toward the high slot, he fired a shot towards Subban. While the netminder made the initial save, the rebound was quickly scooped up and deposited over the right arm by Sillinger for his seventh of the campaign.

Rochester took a penalty at the end of the opening period, but after a successful kill, the club evened the score 2:29 into second frame.

Following an icing infraction against the Monsters, Rochester took advantage of tired bodies as Mersch retrieved a pass from Cecconi. The Amerks captain fired a shot-pass off the right pad of Greaves and it landed right on to the stick of Malone, who crashed towards the crease for the rebound.

The game remained tied for the next 2:01, however, Dunne restored the Cleveland lead on his 12th of the season at the 4:30 mark.

The Amerks return home on Friday, Feb. 17 for a 7:05 p.m. contest against the Toronto Marlies to kick off their first three-in-three of the season. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Storyline Stripes:

With his 10th goal of the season, Sean Malone reached the 20-point in back-to-back campaigns for the first time in his career ... Michael Mersch has 17 points (8+9) over his last 19 games dating back to Dec. 3 ... All four meetings this season between the Amerks and Monsters have been one-goal games but tonight was the first in which neither club scored in the third period.

Goal Scorers

ROC: S. Malone (10)

CLE: O. Sillinger (7), J. Dunne (12)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Subban - 22/24 (L)

CLE: J. Greaves - 33/34 (W)

Shots

ROC: 34

CLE: 24

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (4/4)

CLE: PP (0/4) | PK (4/4)

Three Stars

1. CLE - J. Greaves

2. CLE - O. Sillinger

3. CLE - C. Clayton

