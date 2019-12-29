Moose Holds off Rockford, 3-2
December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (16-18-0-0) claimed a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (17-13-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.
Midway through the first period, Rockford scored their first of the game on the power play with a goal from Tyler Sikura. With 1:07 to go in the frame on a Moose power play, Skyler McKenzie sent a no look pass behind him which found Johnathan Kovacevic who capitalized and tied the game 1-1.
With 5:54 gone in the second period, Jimmy Oligny sent a laser from the blueline and Kristian Reichel netted the rebound to give Manitoba the 2-1 advantage. With 8:39 off the clock, Kovacevic put a shot on net that got by IceHogs netminder Collin Delia and before anyone had time to react, Michael Spacek potted the puck to secure Manitoba's 3-1 lead. Minutes later, Philip Holm added a goal to get Rockford within one.
In the third period, the IceHogs tested Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin with nine shots however they are unable to capitalize. Midway through the frame, Rockford had an opportunity to tie the game as Brandon Hagel found his way to net. Berdin made the initial save on the play however the puck was left for the rebound in the crease. Luckily for the Moose, Kovacevic was there to collect the puck and take it out of harms way to secure Manitoba's 3-2 victory.
Quick Hits
Johnathan Kovacevic is currently on a two game-point streak (1G, 2A)
In notching two assists in this afternoon's matchup, Skyler McKenzie has 16 points on the season (6G, 10A) which matches his point total from the 2018-19 campaign
Kristian Reichel set a new career high in collecting his third goal of the season this afternoon What's Next?
The Moose will host the Rockford IceHogs for their annual Shutout Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
