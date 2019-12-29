Condors Close out San Jose, 7-5

SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (12-13-4; 28pts) raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a 7-5 win over the San Jose Barracuda (10-16-2; 22pts) on Sunday. RW Josh Currie (1g-2a) had three points and C Brad Malone scored twice in the win. Bakersfield closes out 2019 on Tuesday at home against Ontario at 5 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (6th) waltzed down the slot and snapped a shot off; Assist: Esposito; Time of goal: 4:03; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (6th) pinballed a shot low and in on the power play; Assists: Persson, McLeod; Time of goal: 6:07; BAK leads, 2-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (9th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Gambrell, Middleton; Time of goal: 8:34; BAK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (4th) pick pocketed the d-man and beat the netminder shorthanded; Unassisted; Time of goal: 16:02; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 6, SJ - 5

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (13th) on a three-on-two rush, put home a rebound; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 3:31; BAK leads, 4-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Miles Koules (1st) wrist shot from the slot; Assists: Gambardella, Samorukov; Time of goal: 5:39; BAK leads, 5-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Sasha Chmelevski (5th) banked a shot in from the side of the net; Assists: Bergmann, Brodzinski; Time of goal: 9:00; BAK leads. 5-2

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Noah Gregor (3rd) sniped on the power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: Chmelevski, Bergmann; Time of goal: 17:47; BAK leads, 5-3

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (4th) joined the rush on a three-on-one and finished it off; Assists: Currie, Cave; Time of goal: 19:19; BAK leads, 6-3

SHOTS: BAK - 5, SJ - 19

THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Jonny Brodzinski (6th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: True, Viel; Time of goal: 10:39; BAK leads, 6-4

BARRACUDA GOAL: Gregor (4th) tipped a point shot on a 6-on-4 power play; Assists: DeSimone, Letunov; Time of goal: 18:41; BAK leads, 6-5

CONDORS GOAL: Malone (7th) empty-netter from Benson and Currie; BAK leads, 7-5

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 15

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Bouchard (BAK) 2. Brodzinski (SJ) 3. Chmelevski (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; SJ - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 18; SJ - 39

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (9-7-2; 34/39); SJ - Korenar (L in relief, 6/7)

LW Luke Esposito is on a four-game point streak (2g-3a)

C Colby Cave has six points (4g-2a) in six games

D Logan Day has assists in five straight games

LW Tyler Benson has six assists in three games

The Condors power play has connected five times in three games

Transactions prior to the game included D Brandon Manning and F Markus Granlund being assigned to Bakersfield along with RW Kailer Yamamoto and D William Lagesson recalled to San Jose

The Condors play their final game of 2019 on New Year's Eve, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Tomas Jurco, Cameron Hebig (travel), Brandon Manning (travel), Markus Granlund (travel)

