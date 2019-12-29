Taylor Named Coach for AHL All-Star Classic

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals coach Karl Taylor will be one of four coaches for the at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, CA.

Joining Taylor as the coaches will be Kris Knoblauch of the Hartford Wolf Pack, Chris Taylor of the Rochester Americans, and Jay Varady of the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Admirals, Wolf Pack, Americans, and Roadrunners are all guaranteed to own the best record in their respective divisions as of the pre-determined deadline: the end of play Dec. 31, 2019.

In his second season with Milwaukee, Karl Taylor has the Admirals at 23-5-3-2, good for a Central Division-best .773 points percentage. The Admirals sit with 51 points on the season, the only team in the AHL to eclipse the 50-point plateau. Milwaukee posted a 13-game winning streak from November 2-December 1 and had a nine-game home-winning streak snapped on Saturday night. In addition, the Admirals have just two regulation losses in their past 22 games (18-2-2-0).

Taylor, 48, came to Milwaukee after four seasons as an assistant with the Texas Stars, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2018. This will be Taylor's first appearance in the AHL All-Star Classic.

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

Playing rosters will be announced this coming week.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.