T-Birds Recall F Liam Pecararo from Loan to Greenville Swamp Rabbits

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Sunday that they have recalled forward Liam Pecararo from a loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

In his rookie season, Pecararo, 23, has been an offensive power in Greenville, leading the team with 33 points (18g, 15a) in his first 27 games of the season. He is tied for 9th among all ECHL players in scoring.

A native of Canton, Mass., Pecararo was signed to an AHL contract by the Thunderbirds this summer after completing his collegiate career with the Northeastern Huskies, where he registered 30 points in 37 games a season ago. He skated in one game with the Thunderbirds earlier this season and has one assist in three career AHL contests.

The Thunderbirds complete the 2019 portion of their schedule on Tuesday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. New Years Eve matinee in Wilkes-Barre against the Penguins.

