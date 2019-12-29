Monsters Sign Forwards Dan DeSalvo, Abbott Girduckis to PTO Contracts

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the team signed forwards Dan DeSalvo and Abbott Girduckis to professional tryout (PTO) contracts. In 29 appearances for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this season, DeSalvo contributed 12-20-32 with 22 penalty minutes and a +12 rating while Girduckis notched 10-12-22 with two penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 28 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

A 5'8", 172 lb. right-shooting native of Rolling Meadows, IL, DeSalvo, 27 notched 33-53-86 with 82 penalty minutes and a -39 rating in 177 career AHL appearances for the Manitoba Moose, Hartford Wolf Pack and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19. Last year, DeSalvo appeared in 50 regular-season games for the Monsters, supplying 5-11-16 with 20 penalty minutes and a -15 rating and contributing 2-3-5 in eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Cleveland. In 121 career ECHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-19 with the Tulsa Oilers, Jacksonville IceMen, Toledo and South Carolina, DeSalvo logged 41-73-102 with 72 penalty minutes and a+23 rating.

Prior to his professional career, DeSalvo supplied 29-73-102 with 117 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 153 NCAA appearances for Bowling Green spanning four seasons from 2011-15. In one USHL season for the Des Moines Buccaneers in 2010-11, DeSalvo notched 14-28-42 with 66 penalty minutes and a +5 rating.

A 6'1", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Belleville, ON, Girduckis, 24, posted 13-14-27 with six penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 35 career ECHL appearances for Toledo this season and last year. In four NCAA seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2015-19, Girduckis supplied 30-63-93 with 20 penalty minutes and a -12 rating. Girduckis helped RIT claim the 2016 AHA Conference Championship and wore the captain's "C" for the Tigers during his senior season.

