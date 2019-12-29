Colorado Stays Red Hot in 4-1 Win over Roadrunners

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado erased a 1-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-1 on Sunday. The victory now gives the Eagles wins in seven straight games and points in the standings in each of their last nine. Colorado finished the night going a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill while also converting on one of five opportunities on the power play. Hunter Miska was stellar in net, turning aside 32 of the 33 shots he faced to earn his sixth win of the season.

After a scoreless first period that saw Colorado outshoot the Roadrunners 15-9, Tucson would jump on top when forward Brayden Burke collected a rebound off the leg pad of Miska and threw the puck into the back of the net. The goal would give the Roadrunners the 1-0 edge at the 2:40 mark of the second period.

It would only take 17 seconds for Colorado to produce an answer, as Colin Campbell would wrap behind the net before centering a pass to the top of the crease where forward Michael Joly would blister it home. The tally was Joly's sixth goal of the season and tied the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would claim their first lead of the night when a 3-on-2 rush saw Joly send a pass from the right-wing boards to the top of the left circle where forward Jayson Megna would hammer a one-timer past Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov. The goal put Colorado on top, 2-1 at the 9:58 mark of the middle frame and the Eagles would carry that advantage into the second intermission.

A power play midway through the third period would provide the Eagles with a cushion, as forward Nick Henry drove the net to field a rebound between the circles and bashed it into the back of the net. The tally extended Colorado's lead to 3-1 at the 9:06 mark of the final frame.

The advantage would grow larger when forward A.J. Greer jumped a pass at his own blue line, sending him flying down the ice on a breakaway. After drawing Prosvetov down, Greer lifted a backhander past him to put the Eagles up 4-1 with 7:47 left to play in the contest.

The Roadrunners would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of regulation, but Miska and company would stand tall to earn the 4-1 victory.

The Eagles return to action when they travel Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, January 4th at 5:00pm MT at Bell MTS Place.

