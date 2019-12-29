Kris Knoblauch Named Head Coach of Atlantic Division All-Stars at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has been named the Head Coach of the Atlantic Division All-Stars at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, which takes place on January 26-27, 2020 in Ontario, California.

Knoblauch has guided Hartford to an 18-8-2-5 record in 33 games in his first season as the Wolf Pack's Head Coach and his first season as a Head Coach in the professional ranks. Hartford's .652 points percentage thus far this season is the best in the Atlantic Division, the third-best in the Eastern Conference, and the sixth-best in the AHL. The Wolf Pack have also posted an AHL-best 13-1-0-2 record at home this season.

Under Knoblauch's guidance, several Wolf Pack players rank among the league leaders in numerous categories this season. Igor Shesterkin leads all qualified AHL goaltenders in GAA (1.98) and is tied for fourth in SV% (.932) this season, and he is also tied for second in the AHL in wins (13). In addition, Joey Keane is tied for second among AHL defensemen in goals (six) and is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in points (21) thus far in 2019-20.

