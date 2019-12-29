American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Nathan Noel has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Dec. 27.

Noel will miss Rockford's game today (Dec. 29) at Manitoba.

