American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Nathan Noel has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Dec. 27.
Noel will miss Rockford's game today (Dec. 29) at Manitoba.
