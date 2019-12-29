Barracuda Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Bested 7-5 by Condors
December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (10-16-0-2) welcomed the Bakersfield Condors (12-13-3-1) (Edmonton Oilers) inside the SAP Center on Sunday for the fourth annual Pucks and Paws game and could not fully recover from a 5-1 deficit, eventually falling 7-5 in their final home game of 2019.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-10-2) allowed one goal on seven shots, and took the loss in relief of Andrew Shortridge who allowed five goals on 10 shots
Stuart Skinner (9-7-2) earned the win for Bakersfield, making 34 saves on 39 shots
Sasha Chmelevski (5) scored for the second-straight game and added an assist for his third multi-point game of the season
Dylan Gambrell assisted on the first goal of the game giving him two points in four games with the Barracuda this season
Noah Gregor (3, 4) tallied two goals, his first points since reassignment from the Sharks
Jonny Brodzinski (6) scored and added an assist breaking a five-game scoreless streak
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Bakersfield 3 3 1 7
San Jose 1 2 2 5
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 18 1 4 12
San Jose 39 2 4 10
