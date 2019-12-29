Barracuda Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Bested 7-5 by Condors

The San Jose Barracuda (10-16-0-2) welcomed the Bakersfield Condors (12-13-3-1) (Edmonton Oilers) inside the SAP Center on Sunday for the fourth annual Pucks and Paws game and could not fully recover from a 5-1 deficit, eventually falling 7-5 in their final home game of 2019.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-10-2) allowed one goal on seven shots, and took the loss in relief of Andrew Shortridge who allowed five goals on 10 shots

Stuart Skinner (9-7-2) earned the win for Bakersfield, making 34 saves on 39 shots

Sasha Chmelevski (5) scored for the second-straight game and added an assist for his third multi-point game of the season

Dylan Gambrell assisted on the first goal of the game giving him two points in four games with the Barracuda this season

Noah Gregor (3, 4) tallied two goals, his first points since reassignment from the Sharks

Jonny Brodzinski (6) scored and added an assist breaking a five-game scoreless streak

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Bakersfield 3 3 1 7

San Jose 1 2 2 5

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 18 1 4 12

San Jose 39 2 4 10

