Lyon Makes 35 Saves in Final Game of 2019
December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-16-1-4) finished up 2019 with a Sunday afternoon contest against the Hershey Bears (18-10-2-3) but fell 3-0 in the final game of the calendar year. Alex Lyon did all he could, making 35 saves in a losing effort.
The first period of Sunday's matinee was a showcase of Alex Lyon's goal-tending abilities. The veteran netminder was terrific for the Phantoms in the first 20 minutes of the contest, making save after save. The Bears totaled 15 shots on net during the period but Lyon was unfazed. He was even able to overcome losing his stick in a wild scramble and at one point had his helmet knocked off, however, none of it would affect him as he kept the Bears off the scoreboard.
In the second period, the Bears finally broke through Lyon as a turnover led to Joe Snively in front of Lyon, who tapped in a pass from Mike Sgarbossa, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead. Later in the period, the Bears extended as forward Bobby Nardella stole a breakout pass from the Phantoms and found Garrett Pilon in front of Lyon, giving the Bears a 2-0 lead. Before the end of the period, the Bears added another goal to their total, making it a 3-0 lead as Brian Pinho was able to bat in a rebound off Alex Lyon after Hershey defenseman Connor Hobbs ripped a slapshot from the point.
Down three goals, the Phantoms looked to get on the board in the third period. The Phantoms put together their best period in terms of getting nine pucks on the net. Milner, however, would not concede to the Phantoms.
Goals:
1st Period:
NONE
2nd Period:
HER (3:46) Snively (9) (Sgarbossa)
HER (14:41) Pilon (6) (Nardella)
HER (19:55) Pinho (6) (Hobbs, Nardella)
3rd Period:
NONE
Three Stars:
1st: Joe Snively (1 G, +3)
2nd: Parker Milner (Shutout)
3rd: Alex Lyon (35 saves)
NEXT TIME OUT: The Phantoms will kickoff 2020 with a four-game road trip, starting Friday, January 3 in Laval to take on the Rocket. They will continue their trip around Canada, facing Belleville on Saturday and Toronto on Sunday.
