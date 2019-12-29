Jets Assign Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose.

Comrie, 24, has played three games for the Detroit Red Wings this season and went 0-2-0. He also made four starts for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on a conditioning assignment and had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alta. native was claimed off waivers by the Jets from the Red Wings on Dec. 19, 2019.

Comrie, Winnipeg's second round pick (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing in 47 games for the Manitoba Moose where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA, and a .917 SV%. He has appeared in five career games for the Jets collecting a pair of wins. He has played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 SV%. Comrie made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .908 SV%. . Comrie is the first goaltender in Moose franchise history to play over 10,000 minutes and make over 5,000 saves in his career. He ranks second on the club's all-time leaderboard in career wins.

