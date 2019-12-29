Jets Assign Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose
December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose.
Comrie, 24, has played three games for the Detroit Red Wings this season and went 0-2-0. He also made four starts for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on a conditioning assignment and had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alta. native was claimed off waivers by the Jets from the Red Wings on Dec. 19, 2019.
Comrie, Winnipeg's second round pick (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing in 47 games for the Manitoba Moose where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA, and a .917 SV%. He has appeared in five career games for the Jets collecting a pair of wins. He has played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 SV%. Comrie made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .908 SV%. . Comrie is the first goaltender in Moose franchise history to play over 10,000 minutes and make over 5,000 saves in his career. He ranks second on the club's all-time leaderboard in career wins.
Eric Comrie
Goalie
Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA
Height 6.01 -- Weight 175 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPAPIMMinGAENSOGAAWLTSvsPct
2010-11 Tri-City Americans WHL - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1 2 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900
2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 3 2 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915
2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 0 2 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925
2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 0 0 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829
2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 1 0 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914
2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 0 0 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920
2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 0 0 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 51 1 0 2920 144 8 3 2.96 19 26 2 1389 0.906
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 60 4 0 0 4.05 1 0 0 35 0.897
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 34 1 0 2025 87 3 2 2.58 18 13 3 947 0.916
2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 0 0 180 12 0 0 3.99 1 2 0 82 0.872
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 47 0 2 2739 123 4 2 2.69 25 20 2 1358 0.917
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 60 5 0 0 5.01 0 1 0 23 0.821
2019-20 Arizona Coyotes NHL
2019-20 Tucson Roadrunners
AHL 4 0 0 240 11 0 0 2.75 4 0 0 99 0.900
2019-20 Detroit Red Wings NHL 3 0 0 126 9 0 0 4.28 0 2 0 57 0.864
NHL Totals 8 0 0 0 4.23 2 5 0 0.868
