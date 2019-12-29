Reign Edge Gulls in Shootout

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls completed their 2019 calendar year home schedule tonight, falling 3-2 in a shootout to the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego has earned points in three straight games (2-0-1-0) and seven of the last 10 contests (5-3-1-1) and 11 of the last 16 overall (8-5-2-1). The Gulls have also picked up points in 10 of the last 13 overall on home ice (7-3-2-1).

Alex Dostie scored for the second straight game, a power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period to mark his third point the last two games (2-1=3).

Corey Tropp earned his 91st career assist as a Gull, surpassing Kalle Kossila atop the franchise's all-time assist list. Tonight marked his 200th appearance in a Gulls sweater, joining Jaycob Megna (216) as the only two players to play in 200 games for San Diego. All-time, Tropp

Daniel Sprong picked up his 12th assist of the season, his team-leading 19th point (7-12=19). Sprong has recorded 3-5=8 points his last eight games in addition to 6-11=17 points his last 19 overall.

Justin Kloos scored for the second straight game at 3:51 of the second period (unassisted PPG), pushing his point total to three the last two games (2-1=3).

Kevin Boyle stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime. Despite the setback, Boyle is 2-0-1 his last three starts with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

The Gulls will conclude their 2019 calendar year Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Arena (5:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Corey Tropp

On picking up 3 of 4 standings points this weekend

Obviously, we want four. I thought we competed hard tonight. They're a really good team and whenever we play them, we know it's going to be a tight game. It's been like that for almost five years. Every night we play them it's going to be a battle. They compete hard, they have great players and it's what you expect from them every night.

On power-play success

I think it was getting back to the basics, getting shots to the net and making sure we are in front of the goalie's eyes.

On his two milestones tonight

I'm very fortunate to play with very good players. It's been an awesome ride here. Every time I put that jersey on, it's a great feeling. I pride myself in coming here every day and competing hard for the San Diego Gulls. I've had a tremendous experience playing here and it's an honor to play here.

On advice to young players

Work hard and enjoy it. That's what drives myself and all the guys in the room. We enjoy coming here, working hard and going through all the ups-and-downs of the season. You can never take a day off and you have to always work. If you're taking a day off, then something's not working. You might not always get the results you want, but for me it's about competing and the battle.

Justin Kloos

On picking up 3 of 4 standings points this weekend

It's important. We didn't play well enough tonight. We let them hang around and didn't execute when we had opportunities in the first couple periods and that bit us in the butt tonight.

On scoring back-to-back nights

I've just been getting a couple of bounces. It's been frustrating and hasn't been going in ordinarily on some decent chances I've had over the past month, so I'm happy to pot a couple. It's a little sour tonight that we didn't come out on top.

On power-play strategy

Getting pucks to the net, keeping it simple and not overcomplicating it. When we get someone in front, we scored last night with the tip-in goal and then tonight Tropp was causing havoc down there. Stuff like that goes a long way for that power play to be successful.

On Kevin Boyle and Anthony Stolarz's performances lately

We are really fortunate to have two good goalies. Sometimes in this league you have one good goalie, but we have two really good goalies. I'm really happy and hopefully we will be able to give them a little more support moving forward.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Kevin Boyle and Anthony Stolarz's performances lately

We got another solid night for us in net. I thought Boyle was really strong for us, as needed. We had little issues in the second period and he stood us up and made the saves that he needed to make. That's nice to have tough options when you're deciding who to start the next game.

On Justin Kloos getting bounces the last two games

Sometimes it doesn't matter how those puck goes in. He's been a real character guy for us. He plays a lot of ice time for us. He's the kind of guy you have success around. It's nice to see him, because no matter how you say it, when the puck's not going in for you there's a slight level of frustration. So good for him to get a couple.

On power play success

I've always been a believer that the power play has ebbs and flows to it. You want to keep it really consistent, but when things are going well then you find a way. We certainly did over the weekend and it was a big difference maker for us.

On picking up 3 of 4 standings points this weekend

We are still picking away. We have a ladder to climb and have a tough team in Tucson coming up, but we really have to take care of our business inside this division. It's a shame we don't get the two points tonight. We have points in six of our last (eight) games and that's a trend we are going to continue to keep building on.

