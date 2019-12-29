Admirals Finish off Decade with Win

Chicago, IL - Frederick Gaudreau scored a goal, picked up an assist and scored the shootout winner to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday at Allstate Arena.

After the first three shooters failed, Gaudreau scored with a backhander in sudden death to give Milwaukee its 24th win of the season (24-5-3-2). Milwaukee has yet to lose consecutive games in regulation this season.

Milwaukee hasn't lost a game in regulation at Allstate Arena since Apr. 7, 2018. The Admirals record at Allstate Arena the last two seasons is 5-0-3-1.

The Wolves scored the first goal of the game at 9:18 of the second period. Valentin Zykov received a drop pass above the left circle and fired a shot off the goalpost and into the net for his second tally of the season.

The Admirals tied the score with a power play goal at 8:34 of the third period. Alex Carrier fed a pass to Gaudreau in the left circle. Gaudreau's one-timer was stopped but Cole Schneider slid the rebound into the goal for his tenth marker of the season. Schneider's fifth power play goal was assisted by Gaudreau and Carrier.

Milwaukee took the lead at 14:16 of the third period when Carrier held the zone at the right point and snapped a pass to Daniel Carr to the left of the Chicago goal. Carr pushed the puck back to a wide-open Gaudreau and he shot the puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Chicago tied the game with a power play goal at 16:37 of the third period. During a scramble at Milwaukee's goal, Brandon Pirri wrested a shot from the left circle into the net to knot the game at 2-2.

Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 26 shots in the game and all four in the shootout to improve his record to 13-2-2.

The Admirals travel to Cleveland for a pair of games Jan. 3 & 4. Milwaukee returns home to host Grand Rapids at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Jan. 8.

