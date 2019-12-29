Head Coach Jay Varady Earns All-Star Coaching Honors

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Roadrunners' Head Coach Jay Varady has been named the Head Coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 All-Star Classic, which will take place January 26-27 in Ontario, California.

Determined by each division's leading team, Varady has led Tucson to a league-leading record of 23-6 through the team's first 29 games, the second-year bench boss totaled a record of 34-26-5-3 during the 2018-19 campaign.

"This is a very proud moment for our organization," Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan said of the announcement. "Jay, our coaches and the rest of our staff continue to do an incredible job of putting our players in position to have success. We are happy to see them being recognized."

Serving as the top developmental affiliate, thus far this season there have been nine players that have spent time on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners rosters.

The Roadrunners recently recorded a franchise record eight-game win streak, both overall and an home ice, which assisted in accumulating their current .793 win percentage that ranks atop the entire 31-team American Hockey League. The team also ranks second in goals scored per game (3.86) and third in goals against (2.41).

Varady's All-Star Appearance will be his first.

In Tucson, Varady leads a staff also featuring:

Assistant Coach John Slaney

Assistant Coach Steve Potvin

Video Coach Brady Morgan

Head Equipment Manager Eric Bechtol

Assistant Equipment Manager Ryan Andrus

Head Athletic Trainer Bill Nervig

Assistant Athletic Trainer Jordan Ellis

Director of Strength and Conditioning Matt Harder

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.