Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 PM

December 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Allentown, PA) - This afternoon, the Hershey Bears look to return to the win column as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The Bears had a nine-game win streak snapped last night while the Phantoms have lost three straight games and have fallen to last place in the Atlantic Division.

Hershey Bears (17-10-2-3) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-15-14)

December 29, 2019 | 3:05 PM | Game #33 | PPL Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Mike Duco (58)

Linesmen: Ryan Knapp (73), Jud Ritter (34)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 2:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears fell for the first time in December last night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Giant Center. Hershey had a goal disallowed in a scoreless first period, so it was the Penguins who struck first, scoring 3:34 into the second period. Anthony Angello tallied on a pass out from behind the net to make it 1-0 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey's Matt Moulson tied the game with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 13:41, but the Penguins won the game on a power play goal of their own. Thomas DiPauli scored the game-winner at 3:15 of the third period. Lehigh Valley is also coming off a loss last night, falling 4-2 to Utica on home ice. Kurtis Gabriel and Gerry Fitzgerald had the goals for the Phantoms in the loss.

PPL POINT STREAK:

The PPL Center used to be a house of horrors for the Hershey Bears, but not so much anymore. Hershey started an overall 17-game point streak last season in the same game they ended nine-game losing streak at the PPL Center with a 3-0 win on Jan. 12. Since then, Hershey has collected points in six-straight games at the PPL Center, going 4-0-1-1 in that stretch in Allentown.

DOMINANCE OVER LEHIGH VALLEY:

Hershey is an impressive 5-0-1-0 this season versus the Phantoms. The Bears have won four straight games versus Lehigh Valley, and forward Mike Sgarbossa leads the way with six points (two goals, four assists) in the six games versus Lehigh Valley this season. Netminder Vitek Vanecek is 5-0-0 versus the Phantoms with a strong 1.36 goals against average and .950 save percentage. Hershey is also 5-for-23 on the power play (21.7%) in the season series.

MIGHTY MILNER:

With Pheonix Copley "nicked up" per head coach Spencer Carbery, the Bears recalled goaltender Parker Milner from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Milner has posted an 11-0-2-1 record in 15 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He led the ECHL in goals against average (1.86) and shutouts (5). Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage. His last AHL appearance versus Lehigh Valley came on Oct. 15, 2017 at the Giant Center in a 3-2 shootout win for the Phantoms.

BACK IN THE GAME:

Hersey defenseman Lucas Johansen returned to the lineup last night for the first time since Oct. 26. The third-year defender had not played in the previous 22 games after suffering a lower-body injury. The 2016 1st round draft choice has appeared in 129 career AHL games with Hershey, tallying 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists). Additionally, forward Shane Gersich also dressed last night for the first time since Dec. 8. He had missed five games with a lower-body injury. Gersich has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 24 games this season with the Chocolate and White.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.