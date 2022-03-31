Moose Doubled up by Laval

The Manitoba Moose (34-20-4-2) rematched with the Laval Rocket (31-21-3-2) Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over Laval the previous night.

Manitoba opened the scoring with 5:37 to play in the first. With the Moose on the power play, a puck was thrown on net by Haralds Egle. A scramble ensued and the disc was eventually knocked home by Jeff Malott for his 20th of the season and a 1-0 lead. That tally represented all the scoring in the first. Arvid Holm ended the frame with six saves, while Kevin Poulin finished with 14 stops of his own after the opening 20 minutes.

The Rocket tied the contest 1:28 into the middle frame. Joel Teasdale redirected a shot from Terrance Amororsa that eluded Holm for the 1-1 tie. Laval pushed ahead with a goal off a turnover resulting in a Danick Martel tally to make it 2-1 three minutes later. Laval continued their assault in the second with a goal from Louie Belpedio during a four-on-four segment. A rebound popped free, and the defenceman pounced to tuck it around Holm and give the Rocket a 3-1 edge. With just under five to play, the Moose struck back. Morgan Barron sent a puck from behind the net into the crease. It was driven home by Austin Poganski to draw the Moose within a goal. Despite Manitoba outshooting Laval 24-17 over 40 minutes, the Moose found themselves down 3-2.

The Moose entered the third period down a goal and looking for the equalizer. Manitoba mounted a desperate push and outshot the Rocket 14-4 in the final frame. Holm was pulled late in favour of the extra attacker, but Gabriel Bourque fired the puck into the empty net to ice the game at a 4-2 count. Holm ended the evening with 17 saves and the loss. Poulin picked up the win and made 36 stops.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"Knowing our schedule, we gave a good effort. We're obviously not happy with the result. Lately we've been giving up goals too easily. I think our team is a hard working team and I don't think we have enough offence to be giving up goals like that."

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont's assist gives him 100 career AHL points (45G, 55A)

Eyssimont has recorded assists in consecutive games

Jeff Malott has two points (1G, 1A) his last pair of games

Morgan Barron has recorded two points (1G, 1A) his last two games

Markus Phillips recorded an assist in his Moose home debut

What's Next?

The Moose clash with the Toronto Marlies on Friday, April 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

