Defenseman Bowen Byram Assigned to Eagles on Conditioning Loan
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Bowen Byram has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate on a conditioning loan. Byram was selected by Colorado with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has notched five goals and eight assists in 37 career games with the Avalanche.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner generated 46 goals and 104 assists in 188 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants. He would also help lead Team Canada to a Gold Medal at the 2020 World Junior Championships and a Silver Medal in 2021.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 1st at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
