Defenseman Bowen Byram Assigned to Eagles on Conditioning Loan

March 31, 2022







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Bowen Byram has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate on a conditioning loan. Byram was selected by Colorado with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has notched five goals and eight assists in 37 career games with the Avalanche.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner generated 46 goals and 104 assists in 188 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants. He would also help lead Team Canada to a Gold Medal at the 2020 World Junior Championships and a Silver Medal in 2021.

