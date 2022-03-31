Canucks Sign Arseneau to Two-Year AHL Extension

Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Vincent Arseneau to a two-year contract extension through the end of the 2023-24 AHL season.

Arseneau, 30, has already matched his AHL career high with 11 points (six goals, five assists), while recording new AHL career highs in power-play goals (three) and assists, in 42 games played so far this season.

The 6-2, 220-pound winger originally joined the Canucks organization when he signed a professional try out agreement with the Utica Comets on Dec. 22, 2017. Since then, Arseneau has played 146 games between the Comets and Canucks, while registering 38 points (27 goals, 11 assists) and 300 penalty minutes.

"Vincent has played a substantial role in the culture we want as an organization here in Abbotsford.", said Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. "He is a great example of a player who didn't have the easy road, but found his way with resilience, courage and sacrifice. We have been fortunate to have him for parts of five seasons, and we are extremely excited to know he will be on the ice and in the community here in the Fraser Valley for 2 more years."

While being a noticeable presence on the ice in Abbotsford during the team's inaugural season, Arseneau has also made significant contributions to the Fraser Valley community off the ice. Most notably, when he led a large group of Canucks players and staff in the sandbagging efforts during the floods in Sumas Prairie this past November. When asked about his leadership during the disaster, Arseneau mentioned, "If we can save a house or save a business or help somebody, I think it was the main focus for us."

A native of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, Arseneau won the 2012 Memorial Cup with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes, for whom he served as an alternate captain. He also captured back-to-back Kelly Cups with the ECHL's Allen Americans in 2015 and 2016, tying for ninth in the league in goals (eight) and ranking second in penalty minutes (55) during the 2016 postseason.

