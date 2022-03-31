Heat Clipped by Eagles Wednesday, 2-1

STOCKTON, Calif. - Justin Kirkland netted his 17th goal of the season and Dustin Wolf turned away 34 of 36 shots faced but the Stockton Heat (39-12-4-1) fell Wednesday by a 2-1 final score against the visiting Colorado Eagles (33-19-4-3) at Stockton Arena.

The Heat scored first, Kirkland's power play marker at 18:05 of the first breaking the ice with assists from Andy Welinski and Matthew Phillips.

Colorado bounced back early in the second, Callahan Burke finding the back of the net out of a net-front scramble to even the score, and the visitors then jumped ahead in the third as Dylan Sikura netted what proved to the game-winner at 2:34 of the final frame.

Stockton saw an admirable effort from the penalty kill with a 7-for-7 effort down a skater in the contest as the Heat wrapped their regular season series against the Eagles winning five of the eight meetings.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland's goal was the 50th of his AHL career.

Andy Welinski notched a point for the second consecutive game after returning to Stockton's lineup Sunday. He now has a goal and an assist since return from injury.

The game was Stockton's third loss of the year when conceding fewer than three goals.

The Heat are now 28-3-3-0 on the year when scoring first and 21-2-2-1 when leading after a period.

Stockton finishes the season series against Colorado with a record of 5-3-0-0 and wraps the month of March with a record of 9-3-1-0.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-5

STK PK - 7-for-7

THREE STARS

First - Dylan Sikura (1g)

Second - Callahan Burke (1g)

Third - Justin Kirkland (1g)

GOALIES

W - Hunter Miska (28 saves on 29 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (34 saves on 36 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat face off against the San Jose Barracuda this weekend in a home-and-home, Saturday at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop, and Sunday at the SAP Center at 3 p.m.

