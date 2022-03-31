San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Presented by California Coast Credit Union Saturday, April 2

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its third-annual Hockey Fights Cancer™ game presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Saturday, Apr. 2 when the Gulls host the Iowa Wild at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The Gulls and the AHL are proud to join the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative.

The Hockey Fights Cancer™ campaign, uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, San Diego is one of 22 AHL member clubs designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer™ awareness night.

The Gulls will wear a new a lavender jersey for Hockey Fights Cancer™ throughout the Apr. 2 contest. Select game-worn player jerseys will be autographed and available for aâ¯jersey raffleâ¯on the concourse at Section 10â¯beginning atâ¯6 p.m.â¯and ending at the conclusion of the secondâ¯intermission.â¯A select number of game-worn player jerseys will beâ¯autographed and available for an onlineâ¯auction during the contest.â¯Forâ¯moreâ¯informationâ¯and to participate inâ¯theâ¯online fundraisers, please visit sandiegogulls.com/fundraisers or text HKYFIGHTSCANCER to 76278. All proceeds raised via the fundraisers will be donated to Relay for Life San Diego.â¯

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host its seventh Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening, with pucks commemorating Hockey Fights Cancer™. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase).

"I Fight For" signs will be available at each entrance of Pechanga Arena San Diego until the midway point of the second period. Fans will be asked to fill out and hold up their card(s) during a stoppage during the second period.

Gulls Hockey Fights Cancer™ merchandise will be sold at merchandise stands and available via the Gulls online shop at SanDiegoGulls.com/shop.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer™ are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

