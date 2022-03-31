IceHogs and Admirals Clash in Central Division Showdown Copy

Rockford, IL-The Rockford IceHogs are back home tonight taking on their division rival, the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Join us this evening for a Winning Weekday and Taco Tuesday! Tonight will be the eleventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season and final time Milwaukee travels to Rockford in the regular season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Bag Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Hogs and Admirals Neck and Neck as Playoff Push Continues

The IceHogs and Admirals have been neck and neck in the standings all season long and it's no different entering tonight's contest in which the Admirals enter in third place in the Central Division, while the IceHogs are right behind them in fourth place. The Admirals enter today's contest with a 31-24-4-4 record and .556 winning percentage through 63 games played, while the IceHogs come in with a 28-23-4-1 record and .545 winning percentage through 56 games played. The Hogs have won six out of their last eight games, while the Admirals have lost four out of their last five.

Reichel On Cusp on Breaking Records

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 13 points in his last 12 games. Reichel, who currently has 46 points, is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just five points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 20 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

New Guy on the Block

In Rockford's 4-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, goaltender Mitch Gillam earned a shutout win in his first career AHL start. Gillam, who was signed to a professional tryout agreement last week after spending the whole season with the Indy Fuel, blocked all 38 shots he faced.

Tuesday Full of Activities

As the IceHogs and Admirals battle it out on the ice, there will be plenty of fun going on around the concourse during tonight's midweek matchup. Enjoy our special $2 tacos and $5 select craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory tonight, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

After tonight's game the IceHogs will head west to take on the Pacific Division. They will face the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 before heading to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5. All four games are scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Central Time. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 28-23-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 31-24-4-4 (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 3-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

6-3-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

69-65-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

