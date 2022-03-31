IceHogs and Admirals Clash in Central Division Showdown Copy
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL-The Rockford IceHogs are back home tonight taking on their division rival, the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Join us this evening for a Winning Weekday and Taco Tuesday! Tonight will be the eleventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season and final time Milwaukee travels to Rockford in the regular season.
Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!
Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
Hogs and Admirals Neck and Neck as Playoff Push Continues
The IceHogs and Admirals have been neck and neck in the standings all season long and it's no different entering tonight's contest in which the Admirals enter in third place in the Central Division, while the IceHogs are right behind them in fourth place. The Admirals enter today's contest with a 31-24-4-4 record and .556 winning percentage through 63 games played, while the IceHogs come in with a 28-23-4-1 record and .545 winning percentage through 56 games played. The Hogs have won six out of their last eight games, while the Admirals have lost four out of their last five.
Reichel On Cusp on Breaking Records
IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 13 points in his last 12 games. Reichel, who currently has 46 points, is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just five points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 20 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.
New Guy on the Block
In Rockford's 4-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, goaltender Mitch Gillam earned a shutout win in his first career AHL start. Gillam, who was signed to a professional tryout agreement last week after spending the whole season with the Indy Fuel, blocked all 38 shots he faced.
Tuesday Full of Activities
As the IceHogs and Admirals battle it out on the ice, there will be plenty of fun going on around the concourse during tonight's midweek matchup. Enjoy our special $2 tacos and $5 select craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory tonight, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!
Game Notes, Rosters and Information
Full Rosters & Media Notes
After tonight's game the IceHogs will head west to take on the Pacific Division. They will face the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 before heading to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5. All four games are scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Central Time. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
2021-22 Regular-Season Records
Rockford: 28-23-4-1 (4th, Central Division)
Milwaukee: 31-24-4-4 (3rd, Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule
Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights
Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 3-2 Win Recap & Highlights
Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee
Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee
IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
6-3-1-0
IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time
69-65-9-10
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Milwaukee: Nashville Predators
