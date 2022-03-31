All COVID-19 Restrictions and Mandates Lifted for Remaining Condors Games
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Beginning this week, fans attending Bakersfield Condors home games will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. The change comes with updated policies from the California Department of Public Health.
Friday night the Condors host $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer just $2 through the end of the first intermission.
Currently in fourth place in the Pacific Division, the Condors are in a battle for home-ice advantage in the Calder Cup Playoffs and have seven home games remaining:
Friday, April 1, 7 p.m. - $2 Beer Friday (buy tickets)
Wednesday, April 6, 10:30 a.m. - Field Trip Day (buy tickets)
Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m. - Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway (buy tickets)
Wednesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. - San Jose Barracuda (buy tickets)
Friday, April 22, 7 p.m. - $2 Beer Friday (buy tickets)
Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night (buy tickets)
Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night part 2 (buy tickets)
Save money with a Hat Trick Pack which includes four ticket vouchers, a Condors hat, and beach towel!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
