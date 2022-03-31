All COVID-19 Restrictions and Mandates Lifted for Remaining Condors Games

Beginning this week, fans attending Bakersfield Condors home games will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. The change comes with updated policies from the California Department of Public Health.

Friday night the Condors host $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer just $2 through the end of the first intermission.

Currently in fourth place in the Pacific Division, the Condors are in a battle for home-ice advantage in the Calder Cup Playoffs and have seven home games remaining:

Friday, April 1, 7 p.m. - $2 Beer Friday (buy tickets)

Wednesday, April 6, 10:30 a.m. - Field Trip Day (buy tickets)

Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m. - Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway (buy tickets)

Wednesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. - San Jose Barracuda (buy tickets)

Friday, April 22, 7 p.m. - $2 Beer Friday (buy tickets)

Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night (buy tickets)

Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night part 2 (buy tickets)

