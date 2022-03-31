Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0

March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were shutout by the Bakersfield Condors, 4-0, at Mechanics Bank Arena Wednesday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Condors opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest when Brendan Perlini earned the first goal. Moments later, James Hamblin followed up to score the second goal for Bakersfield. Colton Sceviour increased the lead by three with a mid-second period goal and was followed by a goal from Yanni Kaldis with the fourth goal of the night to end the contest 4-0.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday April 1 at 7 p.m. PT at Mechanics Bank Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

