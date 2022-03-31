Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were shutout by the Bakersfield Condors, 4-0, at Mechanics Bank Arena Wednesday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Condors opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest when Brendan Perlini earned the first goal. Moments later, James Hamblin followed up to score the second goal for Bakersfield. Colton Sceviour increased the lead by three with a mid-second period goal and was followed by a goal from Yanni Kaldis with the fourth goal of the night to end the contest 4-0.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday April 1 at 7 p.m. PT at Mechanics Bank Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2022
- IceHogs Recall Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Punches Playoff Ticket with 2-1 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Doubled up by Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Wednesday, 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Quinn, Mersch Lead Amerks to Come-From-Behind Win over Utica - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: March 30 & April 1
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight at the Dollar Loan Center
- Silver Knights Fall 3-1 to Tucson in Final Game at Orleans Arena
- Henderson Falls, 6-3, to Tucson