Wolves Sign Mendel
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have signed defenseman Griffin Mendel to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and reassigned defenseman Daniel Brickley to Norfolk (ECHL)
The 23-year-old Mendel just completed his fifth and final year of college eligibility by helping Quinnipiac University reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mendel recorded 5 goals and 10 assists while playing in all 42 games for the 32-7-3 Bobcats.
Prior to joining Quinnipiac as a graduate transfer, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Mendel amassed 5 goals and 15 assists in 134 games spread over four years at the University of Denver. During his sophomore season, the Pioneers reached the Frozen Four and he started the team's semifinal overtime to UMass. As a freshman, he helped the Pioneers get to the NCAA Tournament's second round.
Mendel joins the Calder Cup Playoff-bound Wolves as they head into the final month of the regular season. The Wolves travel to Milwaukee Friday before returning to Allstate Arena to host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday for Salute to Military Families Night, presented by Kia, and Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday on Papa Johns Family Sunday. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
Wolves Sign Mendel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
