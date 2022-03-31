Wolves Sign Mendel

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have signed defenseman Griffin Mendel to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and reassigned defenseman Daniel Brickley to Norfolk (ECHL)

The 23-year-old Mendel just completed his fifth and final year of college eligibility by helping Quinnipiac University reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mendel recorded 5 goals and 10 assists while playing in all 42 games for the 32-7-3 Bobcats.

Prior to joining Quinnipiac as a graduate transfer, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Mendel amassed 5 goals and 15 assists in 134 games spread over four years at the University of Denver. During his sophomore season, the Pioneers reached the Frozen Four and he started the team's semifinal overtime to UMass. As a freshman, he helped the Pioneers get to the NCAA Tournament's second round.

Mendel joins the Calder Cup Playoff-bound Wolves as they head into the final month of the regular season. The Wolves travel to Milwaukee Friday before returning to Allstate Arena to host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday for Salute to Military Families Night, presented by Kia, and Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday on Papa Johns Family Sunday.

