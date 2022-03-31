Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Nick Perbix to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a one-year, entry-level contract vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Perbix, 23, played in 31 games this season for St. Cloud State, setting career highs for goals (6), assists (25) and scoring (31 pts.). Perbix led all Huskies skaters for assists, and he ranked second among Huskies skaters for scoring and first among defensemen.

In three seasons at St. Cloud State, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Perbix has skated in 104 career games, notching four power-play goals, 14 goals overall, 66 points and a plus-14 rating. Among his numerous accolades at St. Cloud State, Perbix was named second team All-NCHC and was a finalist for the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year award in 2021, was selected for the NCAA Northeast Region All-Tournament team following the 2021 postseason and was a 2019 All-NCHC rookie team honoree.

Perbix is a sixth-round draft pick of the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has signed an AHL amateur tryout contract and will finish the 2021-22 season with the Syracuse Crunch.

