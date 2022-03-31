Griffins Release Alexis D'Aoust

Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Alexis D'Aoust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday released right wing Alexis D'Aoust from his professional tryout, returning him to the Trois-Rivieres Lions (ECHL).

D'Aoust recorded two points (1-1-2) in seven games with Grand Rapids from March 5-31. During his Griffins debut on March 5 against Iowa, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native tied his career-high when he bagged two points (1-1-2). D'Aoust has also competed in nine AHL games this season between Lehigh Valley, Providence and Belleville. This season in the AHL, the right winger has accumulated three points (2-1-3) and two penalty minutes in 16 contests. The fifth-year pro has appeared in 124 outings in the AHL, amassing 39 points (20-19-39), 36 penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating.

The 25-year-old began the 2021-22 campaign in the ECHL with Trois-Rivieres and currently places fourth on the roster with 30 points (15-15-30) in 29 contests. He has 71 points (35-36-71) to his name in the ECHL through 76 outings. D'Aoust played five years of junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes and had his best season in 2015-16 when he bagged 98 points (44-54-98) in 68 contests. That same season, D'Aoust earned a spot on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team and was named the CHL and QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

