A Monster April Begins with Annual Purple Game on Saturday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host Monsters Hockey Club Appreciation Night on Friday, April 1, followed by the annual Purple Game benefitting The American Cancer Society on Saturday, April 2, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Rochester Americans with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. both nights. The first 10,000 fans to Saturday's game will receive light up purple cheer sticks.

Friday night will start with The Cannons' director Steven Hoffner and stars Robert Lynch and Rayvon Hall dropping the puck pregame ahead of their memorable weekend in Cleveland for the Cleveland International Film Festival. Earlier this week, the Monsters announced a partnership with The Cannons in support of screenings on Saturday and Sunday at CIFF. More information about the film, tickets and the Monsters involvement can be found here.

Friday's game will also include moments of recognition for members of the Monsters Hockey Club for the endless support they give the team. Additionally, the game will mark the beginning of National Adaptive Sports Month through spotlights and an intermission scrimmage between the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey Team and the Wooster Wildcats. April 1 is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

On Saturday, the Monsters familiar wine and black will make way for purple which represents awareness for all cancers in conjunction with the annual Purple Game benefitting the American Cancer Society. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain wall will shine purple as fans pass under a purple balloon arch courtesy of Balloonatics inside Cliffs Entrance. Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing purple to the game.

The Monsters will sport specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on through DASH with part of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. The jersey auction will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday through DASH and the Monsters Mobile App. In addition to the jersey auction, both teams will use commemorative Purple Night pucks during warmups which will then be available to purchase through DASH with the proceeds also benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Players from the Monsters and Americans will stand united on the bluelines ahead of the game holding "I Fight For" signs with names of their own loved ones. Fans will be able to join the moment of recognition for anyone special in their lives by filling out their own "I Fight For" signs that will be available at the Community Corner, Member Headquarters and Guest Services. The names of people battling cancer provided by Monsters Hockey Club members will be written on signs that will be lined throughout the player's tunnel for recognition. Additionally, the Monsters will pay tribute to cancer survivors and supporting medical professionals from University Hospitals throughout the night in a series of recognition moments.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a Replica Purple Jersey for $130 as the Item of the Game, as well as a Monsters Purple Game Collection including a Tee, Hoodie and more. Proceeds from this collection will benefit The Gathering Place in memory of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Senior Retail Operations Manager, Sharon Caramell. Items of the Game will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

