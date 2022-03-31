Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Tommy Miller and Forward Graham Slaggert
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Tommy Miller and forward Graham Slaggert to one-year AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season. Both players will be on amateur tryouts for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Miller, 23, skated in 39 games with Northeastern University (NCAA), registering nine points (1 goal, 8 assists). He captured the NCAA (Hockey East) Championship this past season. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native collected five goals and 22 assists in 135 games through four seasons with Michigan State University (NCAA) and was captain in his final season. Miller represented the United States of America at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning a gold medal.
Slaggert, 22, recorded 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games with the University of Notre Dame (NCAA) where he served as captain. In four seasons at Notre Dame, the South Bend, Indiana native registered 27 goals and 42 assists in 143 games and captured the NCAA Big Ten Tournament championship in 2018-19.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Carl DahlstroÌm, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Michael Hutchinson, Erik KaÌllgren, Filip KraÌl, Timothy Liljegren, Petr MraÌzek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.
