Matt Donovan "Sasquatch" Bobblehead Giveaway Friday

March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - It might be April Fool's Day on Friday, but the Admirals aren't kidding around with their bobblehead giveaway! The first 3,000 fans through the doors at Panther Arena will take home a Sasquatch themed bobblehead of defenseman Matt Donovan, courtesy of Professional Construction Inc. (PCI).

The bobblehead, which is an impressive likeness of Donovan's face, shows him with hairy legs, arms, and barefeet, ala Squatch himself, complete with an Admirals jerseys.

DOWNLOAD: Raw video footage of Donovan explaining the history of the name Squatch Hockey and of the bobblehead itself.

The connection between Donovan and Sasquatch goes back his days in college when he and his friends would watch "Hunting Bigfoot," on TV. When he decided to form a company to help give back to the hockey community in his native Oklahoma, the Squatch Hockey name figured to be a unique and memorable way to for families to connect with him.

Today, Donovan's Squatch Hockey Co. gives lessons and camps for kids in Oklahoma and here in the Milwaukee area, in addition to offering a clothing line at www.squatchhockeyco.com. A portion of the proceeds from the company are donated back to communities to help get as many kids playing hockey as possible.

On the ice, Donovan currently leads Milwaukee defensemen in scoring with 35 points on seven goals and 28 assists and is one of just two players on the team to skate in all 64 games. In his third season in Milwaukee, he recently became just the 23rd player in team AHL history to accumulate at least 100 career points (23g-79a) and is the first player born and raised in Oklahoma to play in the NHL.

Fans can purchase tickets to Friday, or any of the Admirals remaining home games, by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550 or going to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

