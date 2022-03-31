Matt Donovan "Sasquatch" Bobblehead Giveaway Friday
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - It might be April Fool's Day on Friday, but the Admirals aren't kidding around with their bobblehead giveaway! The first 3,000 fans through the doors at Panther Arena will take home a Sasquatch themed bobblehead of defenseman Matt Donovan, courtesy of Professional Construction Inc. (PCI).
The bobblehead, which is an impressive likeness of Donovan's face, shows him with hairy legs, arms, and barefeet, ala Squatch himself, complete with an Admirals jerseys.
DOWNLOAD: Raw video footage of Donovan explaining the history of the name Squatch Hockey and of the bobblehead itself.
The connection between Donovan and Sasquatch goes back his days in college when he and his friends would watch "Hunting Bigfoot," on TV. When he decided to form a company to help give back to the hockey community in his native Oklahoma, the Squatch Hockey name figured to be a unique and memorable way to for families to connect with him.
Today, Donovan's Squatch Hockey Co. gives lessons and camps for kids in Oklahoma and here in the Milwaukee area, in addition to offering a clothing line at www.squatchhockeyco.com. A portion of the proceeds from the company are donated back to communities to help get as many kids playing hockey as possible.
On the ice, Donovan currently leads Milwaukee defensemen in scoring with 35 points on seven goals and 28 assists and is one of just two players on the team to skate in all 64 games. In his third season in Milwaukee, he recently became just the 23rd player in team AHL history to accumulate at least 100 career points (23g-79a) and is the first player born and raised in Oklahoma to play in the NHL.
Fans can purchase tickets to Friday, or any of the Admirals remaining home games, by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550 or going to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2022
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: March 31st, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Matt Donovan "Sasquatch" Bobblehead Giveaway Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Sign Arseneau to Two-Year AHL Extension - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs and Admirals Clash in Central Division Showdown Copy - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Nick Perbix to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- A Monster April Begins with Annual Purple Game on Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
- All COVID-19 Restrictions and Mandates Lifted for Remaining Condors Games - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Earn Point in Back to Back against the Marlies, Lose 4-3 in OT - Abbotsford Canucks
- Phantoms Announce Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Detroit Returns Victor Brattstrom - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Assign Thompson to Utica - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Tommy Miller and Forward Graham Slaggert - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Release Alexis D'Aoust - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Punches Playoff Ticket with 2-1 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Doubled up by Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Wednesday, 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Quinn, Mersch Lead Amerks to Come-From-Behind Win over Utica - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.