Devils Assign Thompson to Utica

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has assigned forward Tyce Thompson to the Utica Comets. In additional news, the Comets have released forward Luke Stevens from his PTO.

Thompson, 22, is a fourth-round selection by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward skated in seven games for the Utica Comets this season scoring four goals and three assists for seven points. He has played a total of nine NHL games with New Jersey registering one assist. Thompson played three seasons of collegiate hockey with Providence College playing 101 games scoring 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points.

The Comets head back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM tomorrow night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

