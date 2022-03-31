Devils Assign Thompson to Utica
March 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has assigned forward Tyce Thompson to the Utica Comets. In additional news, the Comets have released forward Luke Stevens from his PTO.
Thompson, 22, is a fourth-round selection by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward skated in seven games for the Utica Comets this season scoring four goals and three assists for seven points. He has played a total of nine NHL games with New Jersey registering one assist. Thompson played three seasons of collegiate hockey with Providence College playing 101 games scoring 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points.
The Comets head back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM tomorrow night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2022
- Detroit Returns Victor Brattstrom - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Assign Thompson to Utica - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Tommy Miller and Forward Graham Slaggert - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Release Alexis D'Aoust - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Punches Playoff Ticket with 2-1 Win over Heat - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Blanked by Bakersfield, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Doubled up by Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Wednesday, 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Quinn, Mersch Lead Amerks to Come-From-Behind Win over Utica - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.